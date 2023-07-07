Mercury Transit in Cancer 2023: Career Growth for Aries & Cancer, THESE zodiac signs need to be careful

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mercury Transit

Mercury is called the 'prince' of the planets. They are smaller in size than all the planets. Her attitude is of a woman. They are considered to be the factors of intelligence and knowledge. With his blessings, the natives get many benefits in life. Due to the strength of Mercury in the horoscope, the understanding and thinking power of the natives becomes much better. With its effect, you perform well in your job, business, and trading. According to astrologers, whenever the planet Mercury transits, it definitely affects all the 12 zodiac signs in some form or the other. Now they are going to enter Cancer on 8th July. With this transit of his, the stars in the lives of some zodiac signs are going to rise. Whatever work they start, they will get success in it. Come let's know from Chirag Bejan Daruwalla which are those lucky zodiac signs.

Aries

The transit of Mercury in Cancer will bring positive results for the natives of Aries. With the transit of Mercury in the fourth house of your zodiac sign, you are likely to acquire vehicles and property. Apart from this, there is a possibility of getting benefits from ancestral property. Those associated with ventures related to real estate, property, or land can expect significant financial gains during this period.

Taurus

The transit of Mercury is going to bring a lot of benefits to businessmen. During this transit, he will get an opportunity to earn a lot of money. You will be able to expand your business with the help of your hard work and the influence of the planet Mercury. Your financial side will be strong. The employed class will get the full support of their senior colleagues.

Gemini

Mercury will strengthen the economic side while transiting. The expectation of getting back the money given for many days. On the strength of your speech skills, you will also take care of the deteriorating situation. With the arrival of a new guest, the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. Talks related to marriage will also be successful. Be careful about the soundness of the body, especially skin diseases and stomach-related problems.

Cancer

The transit of Mercury in Cancer indicates lucky times to come for Cancerians. Will have a positive impact on many aspects of your life. Firstly, your self-confidence will increase, which will enable you to tackle challenges and achieve your goals with conviction. Apart from this, this movement of planets will increase your social prestige. In your professional sphere, you will face favorable conditions to advance your career.

Leo

Transiting Mercury will make you face excessive running and expenditure. Possibilities of receiving good news from friends and relatives. If you want to apply for a visa etc., then from that point of view also the planetary impacts will be very auspicious. If the students are trying to study foreign, then this coincidence will be pleasant for them too.

Virgo

With the transit of Mercury, you will be able to earn a substantial amount of money. All your wishes will be fulfilled and you will be satisfied with your career. There is a possibility of increasing your salary, due to which there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Your health will be good. You can get success in pursuing a love affair.

Libra

Mercury transit is bringing many changes in your life. You can switch jobs to a new place, due to which you will get the benefit of both money and position. In the old job, you can also get a promotion along with a good increment. This time will be golden for businessmen engaged in the import-export business. You will be able to create harmony in your work and personal life.

Scorpio

While transiting, Mercury will not only increase your fortune but will also increase your interest in religion and spirituality. If you want to have a darshan of your favorite, then that too is possible, there will be more expenditure on traveling around and doing charity. The atmosphere will become more pleasant with the arrival of new guests. Do not let differences with younger brothers grow in the family.

Sagittarius

This transit in this house cannot be called good, so there is a need to be very careful about your health. Avoid the reaction of medicines, and do not let bitterness come into hitched life. Ignore doing any kind of joint business during this period and check the terms and conditions thoroughly while signing any contract.

Capricorn

This zodiac change is going to have a direct impact on you. You will meet new people and will be able to establish a good friendship with them. There will be a sense of determination in you and health will also support you. Your understanding and coordination with your spouse will be excellent. There is a strong possibility of getting money from uncertain sources, which will increase the happiness of the family. You will be able to give tough competition to your rivals in your career.

Aquarius

The transiting effect of Mercury cannot be said to be very good. There will be an adverse effect on health, if you lend more money to anyone in the middle of this period, then that money will not be received on time. Efforts made for service or citizenship in foreign companies will also be successful.

Pisces

This Mercury transit is going to be favorable for your personal life. You will be able to maintain internal energy. There can be some auspicious programs in your home. Those people who are not married yet, they can also get married. You can also earn good money profit through trading. You can try your hands at different businesses during this period. Many positive changes can be seen in your personal life.

