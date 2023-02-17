Maha Shivratri 2023: Is it on 18th or 19th February? Know correct date, puja vidhi & shubh muhurat

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Maha Shivratri 2023: Is it on 18th or 19th February?

Maha Shivratri 2023: For the devotees of lord Shiva, the fast of Maha Shivratri is the biggest festival after Sawan. Devotees of Bholenath eagerly wait for this day throughout the year. According to religious beliefs, this was the day when Lord Bholenath renounced the life of recluse and was tied to the life of a householder. The marriage of Mahadev Shivshankar and Goddess Gauri took place on the day of Maha Shivratri. On this day, by worshiping Goddess Parvati along with Lord Shiva, all your wishes will be fulfilled. Worshiping Lord Shiva on the day of Maha Shivratri blesses people with many good qualities and auspicious results.

Like every festival, there is confusion among people regarding the date of Maha Shivratri. In light of this, we will now update you as to whether the Shivratri fast will be observed on February 18 or February 19. So know here the exact date, auspicious time and importance of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri auspicious time (Shivratri Vrat Shubh Muhurat)

Maha Shivratri fasting date - 18 February 2023

Chaturdashi date begins - at 8:02 pm (18 February 2023)

Chaturdashi ends - 4.18 pm (19 February 2023)

First Prahar Ratri Puja - from 06.21 pm to 09.31 pm

Dwitiya Prahar Ratri Puja - from 09:31 in the night to 12:41 in the morning (19 February 2023)

Tritiya Prahar Ratri Puja - 12.41 am to 03.51 am (19 February 2023)

Chaturth Prahar Ratri Puja - 03:51 am to 07:00 am (19 February 2023)

Maha Shivratri Vrat Significance

The fast of Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna month of Phalgun month. This year this auspicious day is on 18 February 2023. According to mythological beliefs, on this day Maa Gauri got Lord Shiva as her husband. Mother Parvati had done great penance for years to get Mahadev as her husband, then she got the support of Lord Shiva. It is said that all the unmarried girls who fast and worship on Shivratri get their desired groom. On the other hand, married women get the blessings of unbroken good fortune.

