Horoscope Today, September 23: Aries may get suitable job opportunity; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, September 23: Today is Udaya Tithi Ashtami of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Ashtami Tithi will last till 12:16 pm today. There will be good fortune till 9:30 pm tonight. Also, Moola Nakshatra will remain till 2:56 pm today. Today Shri Durgashtami fast will be observed. Apart from this, Radhashtami will also be celebrated today. The sixteen day Mahalakshmi fast is starting from today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how September 23 will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Students preparing for competitive exams will have to continue working hard, success will soon kiss your feet. Today you will give importance to the things which are important for you, you will soon be successful. You will maintain a balance between your family and work. Today work will be done as per your wish. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the tourism sector will benefit from their customers. Today there may be expenses on purchasing household items. Today you will take the children to the park, you will also enjoy with them.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, with your little hard work and dedication, your incomplete work will be completed. Will donate clothes to someone in need. Due to business work you may have to go out of the city. Being lazy today may hamper your progress. Today you will receive an invitation for a function at a friend's place. There is a possibility of you getting suitable employment opportunities. Time is favorable for students. People doing automobile work will earn more profits today than usual.

Gemini

Today will be a happy day for you. Sales of people doing crockery business will increase today and they will earn more income. Today will be a very good day for people doing government jobs, there are chances of getting promotion. Today you will complete the pending work in business. There are chances of people planning to buy a house being successful today. Today, avoid arguing with anyone unnecessarily, use your time properly. Today you will express your views to someone on a political issue.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, businessmen will finalize a deal with another big businessman to further advance their business. Today you will take more interest in politics, your good works will be appreciated today. People will create their own identity by connecting with social media. Today is going to be a good day for businessmen. If you want to speak your mind to someone, you can say it. Your spouse will give you a reason to be happy today. Today is a good day for people associated with art and acting.

Leo

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today you will join coaching to prepare for competitive exams. Today the school teachers will take all the children on a tour, the children will have a lot of fun. Today you will remain energetic and complete all your work on time. Today your confidence will prove helpful in improving the day at work. Today, instead of taking advice from others, use your own wisdom and discretion. Your mind will be happy today due to getting a surprise from your love mate.

Virgo

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. Seeing your hard work in the office, your boss may increase your salary. The hard work of students preparing for jobs will bear fruit today. The children of the house will help someone in need today, they will feel proud of their children. Financial situation will remain good. You will feel relaxed after getting solution to some kind of problem. Get enough sleep for mental health. Today you will take out time for yourself and spend some time at a secluded place.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. If you are a property dealer then you will get more profit today. There will be a rush towards work, with patience you will be successful in completing the work well. Women will remain busy with their household chores today. Spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. Today positive energy will increase inside you. Today your married life is going to be good. People looking for a job will get an offer from a good company today.

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Graphic design students will do something new creative today and will also teach their juniors. Today you will go with your parents to take admission in a college. Today you will complete your incomplete tasks and also focus on new work. Your mind will be engaged in devotion to God, you can go to some temple where you will find happiness. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Today you will be eager to take new responsibilities.

Sagittarius

Today will bring a new direction in life. Today you will concentrate your mind on some creative work which will further enhance your experience. You will meet people who will help you in the future. You may get distracted while completing important work, so do your work with concentration. The ongoing dispute with your spouse will end today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. There will be better coordination with friends and new friends will also be made.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get some good advice from friends. Today will be a good day for students of this zodiac sign, they will be interested in studies. You will get financial benefits from the advice of an experienced person. Married people will go somewhere which will bring sweetness in their relationships. Your boss may hand over some new responsibility to you, which you will do with full hard work and you will be praised for your work. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will remain strong.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to bring new changes. Focus on your work today, the work will be successful. Students preparing for medicine will get a good opportunity to do internship today. You will give gifts to your children, which will make their children happy. There will be a trend in the field of art and literature. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the sports world will be busy in their practice today. Lovemate will come and share something with you. Today you will get support from parents in financial matters.

Pisces

Today will be a very golden day for you. Your work will be appreciated in the society and your influence on people will be good. You will take advice from your family to get the decoration of the house done. You will get support from your parents and you will go to some religious place with them. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health. Today, everyday tasks may take you more time. Today, it would be good for you to take advice from elders before investing money in your business.

