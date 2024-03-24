Horoscope Today, March 25: Wonderful day for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, March 25

Horoscope Today March 25, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Purnima of Phalgun Shukla Paksha and Monday. Purnima Tithi will last till 12.30 pm today, after which Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha will start. Today is the full moon day of Snandan. Today is the festival of Holi. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 9.29 pm tonight. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 10.38 am today, after which Hasta Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how March 25, 2024 will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Your happiness may increase at the family level. There is a possibility of progress in your child's education. People working as electricians will earn more income today than usual. You may get support from seniors in your work.

Taurus

Today will be a wonderful day for you. If businessmen of this zodiac sign are investing money in some new work, they can get benefits. You will feel satisfaction when family responsibilities are fulfilled. People associated with the field of art may get respect.

Gemini

Businessmen of this zodiac sign will be busy in making the day favourable for themselves. You may have to try to get luck on your side. You can get success in work done with patience. Take the blessings of your parents while leaving home, and all your work will be completed easily.

Cancer

There is a possibility of some changes in the business sector. To stay healthy you should do regular exercise. Someone's progress in the family will create a festive atmosphere and you will give gifts to your children. There will be a very happy atmosphere among the children.

Leo

You may get full support of luck in the workplace. Some people may praise you. You can spend some quality time with family members. You can also plan to go somewhere with friends in the evening. Feed the birds, family relationships will become stronger.

Virgo

Today will be a favorable day for you. Your work will be completed with the help of friends. Your interest in political work will increase. You will get success through your honesty. Your financial aspect will remain strong. Today, work that has been stalled for some time will gain momentum.

Libra

Today it may take more time to complete any work. You can plan to go on a trip with your spouse. Some negative situations may arise in the office. There may be an obstacle in completing some important work. There may be unnecessary haste in some tasks. Some people may oppose you.

Scorpio

Today you will be very active towards work. You will heave a sigh of relief after completing the work pending for many days. You will try everything possible to help the needy. Your positive behaviour can influence people. People may be influenced by your thoughts. Provide food to a Brahmin, you will get support from seniors in your work field.

Sagittarius

You will benefit from the work done jointly with your business partner. Today is an auspicious day to spend with your family. Your religious journey will be beneficial. You will get blessings from elders. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the house. Your work will be done with the help of a female friend.

Capricorn

Students of this zodiac sign may benefit in a particular field. You can influence people in terms of conversation. Engineers of this zodiac sign can get results of their hard work. You can try to make your life better.

Aquarius

You will get praise from higher officials. Students of this zodiac sign will get good opportunities related to careers. This will keep your mind happy. Some new friends will also be made. The time spent at work will only benefit you. Light a ghee lamp at home in the morning and evening, troubles will go away from the house.

Pisces

You can do something new to give better performance in any work. You may get new responsibilities, which may increase your workload. You should avoid lending money to anyone. Also, avoid revealing your secrets to anyone