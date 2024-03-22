Horoscope Today, March 23: Aries to spend time with friends; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, March 23

Horoscope Today, March 23 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi of Phalgun Shukla Paksha, Trayodashi and Saturday. Trayodashi Tithi ended today at 7.18 am. At present Chaturdashi Tithi is going on. Today there is going to be Ravi Yoga the whole day and the whole night. Also, after passing the entire day and night of today, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 7.34 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Venus will enter Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra today at 2:40 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 23 March 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

The work will be completed with the help of parents. You should take care of your health. Avoid loan transactions. Maintain balance in relationships with your spouse. Keep your distance from negative thoughts. Will plan to hang out with friends.

Taurus

Advice from family members will be beneficial for you. A special friend will ask for help. There will be an increase in material comforts. Can do something new. Changes will have to be made in the routine. You will get proper employment opportunities and family relationships will be strengthened.

Gemini

Your dress will be praised in the office. The problem of some subjects will be solved. Married life will be full of happiness. Your work will be discussed in the society. It would be better to contact others in the field of business. Thinking may change in special cases. Only happiness will come in life.

Cancer

There are chances of getting some good news today and you will feel like helping someone. Your creative talent will come out openly. You will feel healthy. You will get respect in the society. Students will have to work hard in their studies.

Leo

Incomplete work will be completed. Work in a planned manner in business. Travel for important work will be successful. Students will get help from teachers in their studies. The day is better in terms of health.

Virgo

Today you can get the happiness of having a child. Colleagues will be impressed by your ideas. Do not interfere in the work of others. Talk to officials carefully. Will plan a picnic with friends. Family-related responsibilities will have to be fulfilled.

Libra

You will think about your future. Relationships with family members will improve. There is a possibility of an increase in income. Some friends may come to the house. The day is better for lovemates. Will be happy with the success of the child.

Scorpio

You will meet a friend which will be beneficial. Will be successful in taking major decisions for work. Children will concentrate on their studies. Lunch will be planned with your spouse. Will help the needy.

Sagittarius

Today your pending work will be completed. Children may disagree on decisions. Auspicious work will be organized at home. There will be prosperity in the house. Everything will be fine with the help of my elder brother. There will be opportunities for financial gain.

Capricorn

You will get new employment opportunities. There may be arguments at the workplace. Don't mess with anyone. Relationships with family members will become stronger. Will plan to visit the temple. You will get to learn new work. You will get support from seniors in the workplace.

Aquarius

Today you will plan new work which will be successful. Will spend happy moments with family. You may meet old friends. In special cases, you will get advice from experienced people. There will be strength in the economic aspect. You can get relief from health-related problems.

Pisces

Today you will handle all the work with your intelligence. Employed people will get help from colleagues. Will go on pilgrimage with the spouse. You will feel healthy. You will benefit by helping the needy. Today you will get employment opportunities.