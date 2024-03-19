Horoscope Today, March 20: Aries need to control expenses; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, March 20

Horoscope Today, March 20 2024: Today is Ekadashi date of Phalgun Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Ekadashi Tithi will last till 2.23 pm today. It is known as Amalaki Ekadashi. Ravi Yoga will last till 10.38 pm tonight. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 10.38 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how March 20, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Today you will be on the side of luck. You will develop a love for spirituality. You will be able to work more on your knowledge and work skills. The possibility of growth in your business will increase. You will fulfil any new responsibility excellently. Expenses will increase due to some reasons. There may be a misunderstanding with your spouse regarding something. Don't ignore each other's feelings. Maintain an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Avoid unnecessary disputes, and control anger.

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will have a good time with your family. You will get new opportunities in the workplace. You will get a chance to prove yourself. People preparing for government jobs will get success. The economic situation will be better than before. Avoid trusting anyone else in money-related matters. There will be happiness in married life. The problem can be solved by talking to each other. Time is favourable for doing business. There are chances of some kind of unexpected profit. There are chances of students getting success.

Gemini

Your creative understanding will increase. You will be seen active in family life. There are chances of expenditure on auspicious works. You will see big positive changes in your business. Due to which your chances of good financial gain will increase. During this period, think carefully before making any deal. Can go on a trip with friends or family. Today you should avoid unnecessary debates. Control your anger, talk openly to everyone. The investment made earlier will give you good profits today.

Cancer

Today your day will be better. Travel undertaken in connection with business will prove profitable. You can make some major decisions related to finance. People doing cosmetics business will get a big order. You will try to create a balance between work and home. Today you will go shopping with your spouse. Today you will try to solve things intelligently. People doing private business will get good opportunities. Do not be careless about your health.

Leo

Your business will grow by getting some big orders. Your sources of income will increase. There are chances of you getting some good news. There is a possibility of getting a government job. You will get the support of your seniors. Your work will be appreciated. Your colleagues may create some problems. If you want to invest somewhere, do your research properly. Today you will attract people's attention towards yourself with your behaviour. Try to understand the feelings of the elders in the house. Lovemate's relationship will be good.

Virgo

Today you will get better opportunities. There are chances of change in your job along with good opportunities. Today will be a normal day for businessmen. The day is good for students appearing for competitive exams. You may get a job offer in a multinational company. The economic situation will be strong. Maintain coordination with each other, married life will be happy. Today you will take time out for yourself. Your health is going to be good today. You will get good returns on any investment made earlier.

Libra

Challenges coming in the workplace will be reduced and the family environment will be happy. Today you will get the best results from your ability. There are chances of job change. Your self-confidence will increase. Your personality will improve. There is a possibility of financial gain from more than one source. There will be intensity in the relationship with the spouse, there will be mutual coordination. Pay attention to good eating habits. Be sure to get a checkup done by a doctor. Be nice to everyone at work. Students need to work a little more hard.

Scorpio

There are chances of promotion in job. During this period, expenses will also increase along with income. You may get some good news from your children. It may also be related to the child's marriage. The day will be normal for businessmen. Today you should stay away from office politics. Today you will get support from your spouse in matters related to money. You may think of purchasing some real estate. This is the right time to complete pending tasks. Today you can learn a new skill.

Sagittarius

Today will be an auspicious day for you. You will get special achievements in your workplace. Your ability to think and understand will increase. During this time you will have to avoid laziness. Today will be beneficial for businessmen working in partnership. Your financial position will remain strong. Today your enthusiasm will increase. Will take advice from friends before working on any new project. You will benefit from this. Do not ignore health-related problems, consult a doctor. The plating businessman will get a good profit from a customer today. Today you will be interested in making a new dish.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will complete your work in a better way with the help of colleagues in the workplace. Today, the family atmosphere will be filled with happiness due to the progress of the daughter. People doing farming business will get good profits. You will be interested in social and political work. People of this zodiac sign need to avoid any kind of legal matters today. You will get good news from children. People associated with the field of teaching will get good opportunities.

Aquarius

Your marital relationship will improve. Will buy a favourite gift for your spouse. Today you can go out somewhere where you will have a good time. Today your confidence will increase. Today, your behaviour will see improvement in the family situation. With the advice of experienced people, you will be successful in taking your business forward. You will be successful in increasing your income through your efforts. Your health will be better than before. Students' interest in artistic works will increase. There will also be new opportunities.

Pisces

Today, along with financial gains, expenses will also increase. Today you may have to face tough competition in the office. You will be able to get out of trouble with patience. There are chances of you getting sudden financial gain. Today you will feel happiness in your family life. During this time you will try to keep yourself calm. Today is a good day for students. There are chances of making new progress. Your financial condition will be good. Today you need to take care of your health.