Horoscope Today, March 15: Economic benefits for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope for March 15: Know about all zodiac signs

Today is Shashthi Tithi of Phalgun Shukla Paksha and Friday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 10:10 tonight. Ravi Yoga will remain till 4:08 pm. Also, Kritika will last till 4.08 pm today. Mars will move from Capricorn today at 6.09 pm and will emerge and enter Aquarius. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 15, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Students will get to learn something new today. You can spend time with your family members. Solutions to any problem going on in the family can be found today. Things you have been trying for a long time are going to be completed today. Today your health will also be better than before.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will be successful in planning some work today and after making things happen you will also get the full benefit of your hard work. All the planned work will be completed. Today businessmen will get new sources of income. Your spouse is happy with you. Today you may get a call for an interview from a good company. There will also be many employment opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

You may be a little worried today because your mind is not stable. But will feel relief with the help of loved ones. Your work may increase significantly in the office. Today you may feel tired due to excessive work. There may also be a dispute with someone. Your efforts may have been considered useless in the past, but today you will be successful. Today you may have to go in some social program.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer

People of this zodiac sign will be immersed in thoughts. Those associated with the computer field may feel hindered in expanding their scope today. It would be better if others do not come in the way of your success. You may have an interesting conversation with someone today regarding financial matters. There will be some ups and downs in your health today. You should go to the orphanage and distribute fruits to children. You will receive some good news from your children's side.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 9

Leo

People, your day will be better today. You may get a big offer today and there can be financial gain from it. Someone can be helpful to you today. People associated with the literary field of this zodiac sign will get some good news today. You will get timely help from the person from whom you expect help. Married people from this zodiac sign can take their spouse on a trip or dinner.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo

Luck will be on your side today. Any pending work today will be completed easily. Try talking to a senior in your office today. You will receive support and your financial condition will also improve in the workplace. You may get many new opportunities to move forward. Today family atmosphere too will remain pleasant. You may also get to hear some good news.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Libra

Your day will be normal today. Avoid positions that make you feel uncomfortable. Your thinking will remain positive and avoid getting involved in unnecessary things. If you are starting new work, you may remain busy the whole day today. Today, do not be hasty in taking any step. Avoid quarreling with someone today as its consequences are also visible. Therefore, it would be good if you think carefully today and then speak.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio

Your day will start well today. You may hear some good news from your spouse today and the vibe at home will remain happy. You can organise some event at home today or you can plan to hang out with friends. If students of this zodiac sign are going for an interview today, they will definitely get success. Provide food to the needy during the day and you will get success in all your work.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn

Today your day will be better than before. Today is a good occasion that you have been searching for the last several days. Today you will get the help of someone close to you. Your boss may be happy with your work today. Today your day is very good for completing special tasks. Lovemate of this zodiac sign can go somewhere for a walk. Donate sweets to people outside the temple and take blessings and you will be able to fulfill your responsibilities.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the broadcasting sector, today they have the opportunity to work in a big organization. Your economic side will be strong as here may be sudden financial gain today. You may be a little worried about your career today but with the help of others, all your work will be done. Feed the birds for benefits, you will get opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you to do something special. If you want to work on something different, then do it and you will definitely be successful. Today, you may get a new responsibility, which you will fulfill well. There are chances of sudden financial gains today. It will be good if you do every work carefully today. Today is a particularly good day for artists as you may get many good opportunities to make your name.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces

Your day will be mixed today, however, your expenses may increase. Today, you will be a little lazy in terms of work. Don't ignore old transactions today. There is a possibility of a guest coming to the house today, due to which your mind will be happy. Today there will be harmony between spouses. You may also be a little worried about money. Today's day for lawyers as they will get relief or some old case may be won.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:8