Horoscope Today, February 8: Financial gains for Virgos; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 8, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha, Trayodashi, and Thursday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 11.18 pm today. Today the fast of Shivratri month will be observed. Also today is Ratanti Kalika Puja. Siddhi Yoga will last till 11.09 pm tonight. Apart from this, Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain till 2.14 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 8, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. While doing any work, your mind should be kept calm. With this, your work will be completed easily. You should make big decisions related to money only after careful consideration. You may get confused about some old matter. It will be good for you to go out somewhere with your family. In court matters, you should take advice from an experienced person only. The day will be good for students. Today you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today is going to be a great day for students of this zodiac sign. You will get some good news related to any competitive exam. There will be stability in the economic sector. You will have some happy moments with friends. People who are associated with the media field, their work will be appreciated today. You will get support from a special person. Your parents will give their full support for your success. Today your income will increase.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. You will benefit from someone more than you expected. The opinion of elders will prove useful for you in completing any household work. Today is a good day for lovemates of this zodiac sign. With a little hard work, you will get the opportunity for some big financial gain. Youth looking for a job will get a job in a big company today. If women want to start a home industry, today will be a good day. Today you will continue to get support from other people.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today your day will be fine. You will try to improve your behaviour. Some of your work will take more time, which may increase your problems a bit. You will also get help from some people in the office. People associated with sports will have a great victory today. Students with this zodiac sign need to pay more attention to their studies today. You will have to work harder to get good results. Today your health will remain good.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today you will make people agree with your plans. You will get full support from everyone. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work. Today will be a favorable day for your lovemate. Your parents will give you a big gift, this will make you look very happy. Today is a favourable day for students in the technical field. You will also try to learn some new technology.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today your day will be favourable for you. You may spend more of your day traveling. You can spend time with family. The business class of this zodiac sign will suddenly get some big financial gain. Your financial aspect will be stronger than before. There is a possibility of major changes in the financial situation. Your spouse will be happy with your work. Receiving some good news by this evening will create a happy atmosphere at home.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 7

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. You will try to work better in your workplace. You will get success in the work done with hard work. College students of this zodiac sign will get a chance to work on a new project. Support from elders will help you advance your career. Government work that has been pending for a long time will be completed today. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. The advice of friends will be very useful to you today, and because of them, you will be successful. Today your married life is going to be happy.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day for you. Children will give you some good news, which will make all the family members happy. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Your name will be in some creative work and you will get fame. You will get benefits in financial matters. You will take new steps to improve your future, in which you will also be successful. Your positive thinking will benefit you.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today you will try to control your expenses. Students of this zodiac sign will get support from teachers and will help in every project. Today everyone will be impressed by your words. Soon you will get some new responsibilities, which you will perform well. You will get a call for an interview from your favourite company. Today you will take an interest in religious activities. You will also be a part of some religious events.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today will be a favourable day for you. You can spend more time with your family. It will be difficult for you to take any decision today. Due to excessive work in the office, plans to travel somewhere with your spouse will get canceled. Today your mind will be towards spirituality, you can organise a religious ritual. Today you need to be careful of those people who think of taking you on the wrong path. There are chances for people of this zodiac sign to buy some property.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today your day will be mixed. Some relatives may suddenly come to your house, which will bring some good changes in the atmosphere of the house. Today you need to avoid any kind of argument. While talking to someone, you should control your speech. Today will be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac sign. You will get success in work based on hard work. You will feel proud of the success of your children. The newly married couple will have a sweet conversation today, this will increase the sweetness in the relationship.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will have to fulfill many family-related responsibilities, which you will handle well. You will get help from people working with you. With the help of friends, your work planning will be successful. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Also, today will be a day that will yield more results with less hard work. You will easily complete the work that has been pending in the office for a long time. Besides, you will also get full support from your boss.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

