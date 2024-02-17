Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 18: Enthusiastic day for Aquarius; know about other zodiac signs

Today is the ninth date of Magh Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Navami Tithi will last till 8.16 am today, after which Dashami Tithi will start. Vaidhriti Yoga will last till 12:38 pm today. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 9.23 am today, after which Mrigashira Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is Mahananda Navami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day February 18, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. Today you will be successful in completing some important work of your father, your father will be proud of you. The day will be normal for students. You can think about a new course. You will get full support from elder brothers and sisters. People working will get relief from work today. The day will be good for people doing hotel or restaurant business. Today you will get new sources of income. You will also benefit from it. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Colour: 4

Taurus

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today new responsibilities may come upon you. With the support of your family members, you will handle every task well. You can get some programs prepared at home. People in the neighborhood will be happy to see you. Someone may seek advice from you for their children's careers, but you will not let them down. From the health point of view, you will remain energetic and your day will be good. Will give full time to your spouse. There are chances of finalizing the marriage of unmarried people. There will be a pleasant atmosphere at home today.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Colour: 6

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will take an interest in some religious work. Someone from the office may come to your home, you can share some good things with them. Children can take your help with some work, you will fully cooperate with the children. The day will be good for women working in boutiques. You may develop family relations with a customer. Today is going to be a great day for students. Today is going to be a great day for those doing computer-related business. There will be sudden financial gain.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Colour: 7

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You need to increase your work efficiency. Today you can go for shopping. You should spend keeping your income in mind. Today you can make some plans regarding your career. You will have to hustle a lot to get admission to a new course. Today your married life is going to be good. Children will spend more time studying. You may be a little busy with your work in the office today. Colleagues will support you. You will get to learn something new today. The financial situation will be better.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Colour: 8

Leo

Today will be a normal day for you. Today your money may be spent on some children's work. In terms of work, you need to increase contact with experienced people. You should move forward with full hard work, this will give you success in work. Today you should avoid believing what anyone says or hears. You should take some care in matters of health. Love will remain in married life. People of this zodiac sign associated with the field of literature will get some great news today. Will establish new dimensions in my career.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Colour: 1

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. If you want to express your feelings to someone, then today is going to be a very good day for you. You will definitely be successful in your work. Those who are married can go somewhere today, you will have a great time. People doing furniture work will benefit. You will get some big work. Students doing part-time jobs may have a secure job. You can apply for a full-time job in a company, where you will get good results. There are chances of progress in business. You will be appreciated in the social field.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Colour: 9

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will have to be very cautious in your work. Today, there are chances of more profits for women of this zodiac sign who are involved in business. If you are going for an important meeting with someone, then you need to pay attention to your attire. Also, for good health, you should do routine exercise. Lovemates will plan to travel somewhere today. Today you will get help from children to complete some household work. New opportunities will arise to advance in your career. There will be benefits in everyday work. People will be impressed by your words.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Colour: 3

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today, by sharing some business-related matters with your spouse, you will get some good advice regarding work. Today will be a good day for people doing catering work. Children can participate in any sports activity today. People looking for employment may get employment opportunities. Today the atmosphere in your family will be good. All the members of the house will live in harmony with each other. If you have been suffering from eye problems for the past few days, then today you will get a lot of relief.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Colour: 5

Sagittarius

Today will be a happy day for you. Today you can think of starting a new business. You will get full support from the elders in the house, father will help you financially. There will be good coordination between people in the family. In the evening you can go to some function with your family. If your children are marriageable, a good relationship may come for them. You will remain fit in terms of health. You will complete your work well in the office. People will be impressed by your actions. Long pending work will be completed today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Colour: 2

Capricorn

Today will be a better day for you. Today, people associated with government institutions will have a good day, while people working in the private sector will have a busy day. Today you may have to do extra work in the office. The day will be fine for students. It will be beneficial for you to accept the opinions of close people. Today you will get relief from back-related problems. There will be harmony in married life. Today is going to be a good day for students, they will get support from teachers. Today your workload will be a little more. At present, you should avoid starting new work. Before making any major decision in family matters, you must listen to everyone.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Colour: 7

Aquarius

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. You can plan a trip with your spouse. You can give them a gift, your day will remain fresh. You can contribute to some good work, this will make you famous in the society. Today you may be appointed for some new work. Mother can take advice from you regarding some work, your health will be good. People doing business will get some great success. You will get some new advice in terms of investment. There will be some new opportunities to expand business.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Colour: 6

Pisces

Today is a great day for you. Today you may meet a property dealer. You may think of investing in a property. With the help of a friend, you have a chance of getting a job in a good company. You will plan to watch a movie with your lovemate. You can increase the comforts of your home, you will get full support from your family members. The day will be good in terms of education. You will make a big career decision. Guests will arrive at your house. You will get employment opportunities. You will have to travel in connection with business. Your health will be better.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Colour: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)