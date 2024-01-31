Horoscope Today, February 1: New sources of income for Virgos await; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for February 1: Know about all zodiac signs here

Today's Horoscope 01 February 2024: Today is the Shashti Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 2:04 pm today. Dhriti Yoga will last till 12.27 pm today. Also, Ravi Yoga will remain till 3.49 pm tonight. Apart from this, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 3.49 pm. Today, Mercury will enter Capricorn at 2:28 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how February 1, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today your day has brought new enthusiasm. People who have been troubled by something for a long time will find a solution to it today. You will remain confused in your mind due to people's thoughts and things said about you. Students of this zodiac sign will be excited about their studies today and will spend more time in studies, your household will be happy to see this. You will get to spend time with your spouse today. Today your health is going to be good.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 9

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. You will progress in business with your hard work. You will get some good news today. Today we will spend time with children and understand their thoughts. There was talk of your relationship for a long time and it will be confirmed soon. Today, your scheduled tasks seem to be completed on time and you will be happy to complete some tasks before time. Today, avoid outside food as much as possible. You can plan to watch a movie with friends today. Elderly people will notice changes in their health, and today you will feel better.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Gemini

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today we will fulfill the responsibilities of personal life. Politicians of this zodiac sign will get the support of the people. People will praise your work and family relationships will get stronger. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in your married life. There will be an increase in sales in business today which will bring good income. Today your health will remain healthy. You will remain mentally fit. Lovemates will understand their mistakes and give a chance to the relationship.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Cancer

Today your day will be full of happiness. The pace of your work will be slow, but your relationships with friends will be better. Along with this, you will feel good if you keep trying to keep everyone in the family happy. Today you will have a feeling of sacrifice and cooperation. Today, the family atmosphere will become pleasant due to the good results of your daughter's exams. Today your complications will be less. Today you will receive money given to a relative. Also will complete incomplete work plans. Today you will get blessings from elders. The negativity of life will go away.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today is going to be a happy day for you. There are chances of profit for electronics businessmen. There will be increased intimacy in marital life. You can plan to have dinner out this evening and mutual attachment with children will increase. The problems of transfer of teachers will end. The transfer will happen wherever you want. The economic situation will strengthen. Today there will be many opportunities for success in business. The misunderstandings between lovemates of this zodiac sign will end. Today will be a good day from the health point of view.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Today there may be harshness in your speech. Maintain affectionate feelings towards others. People suffering from stomach problems should avoid eating oily food. Today will be a pleasant day from the children's side. Today you will get new sources of income. You will take out some time for married life, which will increase intimacy in the relationship. Today you will get advice from elders and you will also make good contacts. You will get support from friends at every step.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get a chance to participate in some important discussion, in which your participation will be significant. A dear friend can talk to you about a particular topic. Today you should do any work thoughtfully. There will be more expenses than your income. Satisfaction in married life will increase. If you are planning a trip then the trip will be successful. Students of this zodiac sign should not be careless in their studies today. People thinking of buying a vehicle may have to wait.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today your day will be mixed. Today friends will boost your morale. Today your health will continue to improve. Today you will get success in completing your planned work plans. Work-related to real estate will progress rapidly. Today any property-related problem of the family can be solved, in which you will also get help from senior members. You will get full support from your brothers and sisters and you will be happy with the fulfillment of any of your mother's wishes. There is a possibility of your deal being fixed with a big company. You will feel happiness in your married life.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of happiness and peace. You will get support from your son's side. Sweetness will increase in mutual relationships. The construction work of people of this zodiac sign will be completed soon. The influence of people associated with politics will increase in the society. People will be happy with your work. Today you may get news related to promotion. Maintain your good record in the office. The ongoing discord in married life will end today and coordination with your spouse will improve. Any pending deal with property dealers of this amount will be finalised.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today, whatever field you work hard in, you will achieve progress in it. Today all your troubles will end. A new ray of success will appear. There are chances of development in the economic sector. If you have been planning to buy a vehicle for a long time, then time will support you in buying a vehicle today. You will get help from friends in your studies. Closeness with them will also increase. Your health will remain better today. Women will complete their work on time today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 1

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today your planned tasks will be completed one by one, which will keep your mind happy. Today there will be pleasant changes in your business, your income will increase. Students of competitive exams of this zodiac sign should prepare wisely. Lovemate will talk on call after a long time.l make every effort to shoulder the responsibilities of parents. Today, your financial position will be strengthened due to sudden financial gain. You can order any item of your choice online today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 4

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Today there may be the arrival of special people in the family. Today you will be busy preparing for it. People who are fond of writing poetry will get the platform to move ahead with the help of a friend. Today there will be a lot of happiness in your married life. There may be an increase in the salaries of government department employees. You will get some good news soon. Today your health will remain fit. Today is a good day for students and the result of any examination will be in their favour.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)