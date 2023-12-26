Horoscope Today, December 27: Sagittarians might organise a religious event, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 27

Horoscope Today, December 27: Today is the Pratipada date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Pratipada Tithi will remain till 6.47 am tomorrow. Brahma Yoga will last till 2:40 pm tonight. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 11:29 pm tonight. Mars will enter Sagittarius tonight at 12:21 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how December 27, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know your lucky colour and number.

Aries

Today is going to be an auspicious day for you. Today you can make many big decisions for some work. Some concrete steps can be taken for the future. Today is a better day for computer students of this zodiac sign. The harder you work today, the better results you will get in the future. Your dealings with officers will be good. There is a need to be careful in property-related work.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. A new way of doing something will make you different from other people. Today you can also participate in religious activities. Today you will think and plan to restart some important work. Your plans are likely to be successful. Any family-related problems will also end. Today you may be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Try to complete the work peacefully, you may get success. Your money may be spent on family matters. It will be good for you if you remain sweet while talking. Today there are chances of you meeting a senior official. Some new work of yours may start. People associated with the field of writing will get some good news.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Cancer

Today is going to be a special day for you. Only humility and flexibility in your behavior will earn you respect. You may feel depth and closeness in family relationships. Today you will play an active role in some function, people will be impressed by your simplicity. You may have many responsibilities, your busyness may increase, and sweetness will remain in your relationship with your spouse. Today your positive thinking will prove beneficial for you.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 5

Leo

Today is going to be a better day for you. An elder or senior person can give you the right advice. Be flexible in your behavior today and move forward with a mind to understand what others say. Today you may also remember some old things. Today your financial condition will be good. You will have to control your behavior. A friend or acquaintance may keep you busy with his work for a long time. You might hang out with friends.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Virgo

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Your day will be spent with friends and family. You can get an important responsibility. Today you will get respect in society because of the work done by you. If you do not be lazy in any work today, your work will be completed easily. If you are trying for transfer or promotion then there are chances of you getting success.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 2

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get something which you have been wishing for a long time. Take advice from someone senior or experienced in important matters, and you will be able to complete the work with hard work, patience, and understanding. Today, your property-related work can be completed and apart from this, also pay attention to the activities of your partner. Today you can shop for household essentials.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio

Today will bring positive results for you. Relationships with brothers and sisters will strengthen. Your business will do well. Today you will try to meet old friends. With your positive attitude, important tasks will be completed and you may also find new ways to complete the work. Married life will remain happy. Your mind will be happy to receive a gift from your spouse.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius

Today can be a busy day for you. You will make every effort to fulfill the responsibilities of household life. There are chances of organising a religious event. Control your eating habits today. Today someone may ask you for help, but you will not disappoint them. Do not try to force your work or ideas on anyone. Don't get into an argument with anyone today.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will try to bring positivity to your personal life and for this, you will follow the great man. Most of your plans can be completed. Today you will feel happy in meeting and talking to people. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Today you will take care that your stubbornness may cause problems to others. An atmosphere of happiness will be created due to the success of the son.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your enemies will be defeated. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, please contact your family members. You can get help from. Seeing your hard work, your juniors will try to learn from you. People doing jewelry designing will be successful in their work. Avoid eating spicy things from outside, your health will be good. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucy number: 8

Pisces

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will be successful to a great extent in handling your responsibilities well. From your side, you will have to be positive on every matter. There will be discussions with friends on old problems. You will also get the solution. Your interest in creative work will increase. There will be a new consciousness in your relationships. Students will get good opportunities related to careers. Today is an auspicious day to set a new goal.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 1

