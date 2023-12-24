Horoscope Today, December 25: Great achievements for Cancerians, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Horoscope Today, December 25

Horoscope Today, December 25: Today is Chaturdashi Tithi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and Monday. Chaturdashi Tithi today will last through the whole day and night till 5:47 am. Today there will be auspicious yoga throughout the day till 4:22 am. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 9:39 pm. Apart from this, Venus will enter Scorpio at 6:44 am. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how December 25, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know your lucky colour and number.

Aries

Today is going to be favorable for you. Some important household work will be completed. Keep your behavior positive. Today you can also think about the plans made for the future. It will also help in achieving your objectives. You will recognize the role of your family, friends, and spouse in life. Today, there will be restraint and patience in your nature, due to which you will easily find solutions to all your problems. You may also have to go on a trip for some family work.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will be beneficial for business. There may be some better opportunities related to investment. New ideas will keep coming to you. Today is a very good day for planning and making decisions. Today you should pay full attention to your responsibilities. Try to complete every work with enthusiasm. Your efforts may soon bear fruit. Today your luck will favor you. There are chances of unemployed people getting employment. Today you will talk with an open mind. Will also try to understand the problems of others.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 6

Gemini

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today your mind will be focused on doing new work. There are chances of double growth in business. Today, do your work with utmost care and also help others in every possible way. The financial situation will remain normal. Today will be a good day for your loved one. You will get love and support from your spouse. Today will be a good day for students. You can buy some new electronic goods today. Avoid getting caught in unnecessary controversies today.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day. Keep your thinking positive today. Today you may decide to switch jobs. You can get good options for this. Today you will be successful in completing old work in the office. Today, to appease your angry friend, you can give him your favorite gift. Take any decision thoughtfully. Today you should avoid hurrying in any work.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Leo

Today will be a good day. Every person you meet today will be impressed by you. There will be support from family in the field of business. Maintain control over your speech at the workplace. There may be a dilemma in your mind regarding your career, but it will be resolved soon. Your health will be better than before, eat dry food. Plans can be made to hang out with children. Today you will get relief from the ongoing discord in married life. Control your expenses, otherwise, you may face problems.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, get out of the world of home and office and enjoy nature. Today is also a good day to complete your incomplete tasks. Your financial condition will also improve. Your self-confidence will prove to be the key to success for you. To get government work done, you will have to work with some patience. If students want to be admitted to a new coaching institute then today is a favorable day. Today you will feel proud of the success of your children. Family life will be good.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 3

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today new thoughts will come to your mind. There may be a change in the plan you have made. There will be a desire to do something new in business. Use your brain instead of your heart. You will get relief from debt due to financial gain in business. Today there are chances of you getting a promotion in office. Today you can go to a relative's wedding with your family members. People associated with music may get good job offers today.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favorable day. Today will be a good day for investing in property. The advice of elders will prove beneficial for you. There is a possibility of financial gain. You will also be inclined towards social welfare. Enemies will try to defeat you, but will not be able to stand in front of you. Employed people will achieve special success and will get support from a senior official in the office. Businessmen will get new sources of income. Today suddenly you may get a call from an old friend.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will be more inclined towards spirituality. You can go on a religious journey. Your interest in political work will increase. Today your respect among your neighbors will increase. You will be successful in competitive exams. Today is a good day for science students. You will find it easier in business with your father's support. Lovemates are likely to settle their relationship today. Special attention needs to be paid to eating habits and lifestyle.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, senior officers at the workplace will praise your work. There are chances of an increment in your salary, due to which today will be a good day for you. Maintain good behavior towards your seniors. Today is going to be a favorable day for students also. The impact of your good performance will be visible in your career. Today there are possibilities of profit in your business. With financial gains, you can complete your pending work.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today we will contribute to social work. Success will be achieved as expected in the workplace. Today you may meet your best friend. You will discuss with your spouse regarding any matter related to family matters. Avoid traveling far today, this decision will be good to give relief to your health. Wait for the right time to invest in business. Today is a good day for those preparing for government exams.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

Pisces

Today will be an enthusiastic day for you. Today you will do any auspicious work and will also do auspicious work. There will be concerns about the career of the child. You can enjoy the weather outside with friends. The whole day will be full of fun. Your boss may praise you for your work in a government office. Maybe you will also be promoted. Today you will get a chance to connect with new people.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 1

