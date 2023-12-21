Horoscope Today, December 22: Business to flourish for Scorpions, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 22

Horoscope Today, December 22: Today is Udaya Tithi Dashami of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and Friday. Dashami Tithi will last till 8:17 am, after that Ekadashi Tithi will begin. Today afternoon, there will be Parigha Yoga till 11:10 pm, after which Shiva Yoga will take place. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 9:36 pm.

Aries

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today will be a good day for office managers. Some of your work will be appreciated. If you want to join a computer course, then take advice from your family members. People associated with politics will be honored for some work. If you are doing based work, then you will complete it today. Your health will be good today. The lawyers will complete the unfinished courtwork today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 9

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today students will be interested in studies. Spend according to your financial condition. You may get a new project in the office today. There will be a lot of sweetness in married life, you will have a pleasant time with your family. Fashion designers will get a good profit from some customers. You will have a long conversation on the phone with a friend, keep your behavior flexible.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day. Nursing students will get to learn something new from seniors. You may have to rush for some work today. Your work will be appreciated in the office. There will be happiness in a marital relationship, you will feel newness in the relationship. Someone's progress in the family will create a festive atmosphere. Spend time with elders today, they will enjoy it. Electronics businessmen will do well and their income will increase.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 4

Cancer

People, today will be a good day for you. Do not be careless in preparing for competitive exams. The day will be pleasant for the children, they will go to the park today. Today we will focus on our work in the office. Will meet old friends today. You can gift a dress of your choice to your loved one. Will get relief from mental confusion. Businessmen should invest wisely. Government department employees will get a promotion.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Leo

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today, happiness and prosperity will increase in the house. Today you will meet the school teacher. You might plan to have coffee with friends in the evening. There will be new employment opportunities today. If you are going somewhere then keep essential items. Followers will increase on your social media. Good sales of dry fruit traders will bring more income.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Virgo

Today will be a happy day for you. Today there are chances of your new job. Your confusion regarding some matters will end. A friend may ask you for financial help. Can go out for office work. People suffering from stomach problems should avoid oily food. Today there will be good bonding between brothers and sisters. Today you will have excess income. Today you can get the best employee award in the office.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Libra

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Your health will be good today. Today students should not be careless in their studies. Today you can buy a new vehicle. Today there will be favorability in the business of textile traders, your pending work will be completed. People doing private jobs may get promotions. You will get the necessary information from a friend. Your family members will boost your morale. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 5

Scorpio

Your day will be mixed today. Businessmen can form a partnership with another company. Today students will be busy making college projects. You might take the children to a picnic spot. The elders will feel devotional. Today your financial situation will become stronger due to sudden financial gain. Your spouse may ask you to buy essential household items today. You will get a surprise from your loved one today. Today you will make changes in your daily routine.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius

Today will be a happy day for you. Today in business, you will get more profits with less hard work, but keep working hard. Don't let any opportunity slip today. Today the love mates will talk about their relationship with the family members, and the family members will discuss it. There will be good income in business today. Avoid spicy food to maintain better health. A sudden plan may be made to visit a religious place with the family, some relatives may also go along.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 1

Capricorn

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will get back the money you gave to someone today. You may come to a friend's house in connection with work. Today, understand each other to strengthen your marital relationship. Government employees will be honored. Today students will clear their doubts from the teacher. You may get the responsibility of a presentation in the office, which you will be able to complete successfully. There will be support from the children's side.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Friends will trust you and share something. Provide a pleasant environment to the elderly, this will make them feel better. People associated with sports will get to learn something new from their coach. If you are unmarried then your marriage matter can be finalized today. You will like some items online today. Today is going to be a favorable day for your loved one. Will participate enthusiastically in religious activities.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 3

Pisces

Today will be a profitable day for you. You can go to the hill station with friends in the office. Will be very busy with work today. The day will be good in terms of health. The work of hardware businessmen will do well, income will increase. The ongoing discord in the family will end today. Will buy favorite items for children. Prepare hard for competitive exams, only you will be successful.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 3

