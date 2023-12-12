Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pisces to Aries: Unlucky zodiac signs of the year 2024

The period of predictions regarding the new year has begun. In such a situation, everyone wants to know how this year will be for them. Let us tell you that New Year 2024 will be lucky for some zodiac signs and may prove to be unlucky for others. Know from astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla about such zodiac signs for whom this new year can prove to be troublesome. Know here about the unlucky zodiac signs of 2024.

Aries

The zodiac signs that are commonly associated with bad luck often start with Aries, a zodiac sign characterized by its courageous and adventurous nature, which belongs to the fire element. In the year 2024, individuals born under the Aries zodiac sign may face unexpected obstacles and difficulties in many areas of their existence. Aries individuals may face challenges that will serve as a test of their resilience in various areas, including their professional activities, interpersonal relationships, and personal aspirations. Individuals must demonstrate grit and adaptability amid these challenging circumstances.

Gemini

Individuals born under the Gemini zodiac sign, known for its inherent duality, may potentially experience internal conflicts during the year 2024. Some individuals belonging to specific zodiac signs may face challenges in their decision-making process, which may include feelings of confusion and uncertainty. It is important for individuals born under the Gemini zodiac sign to place significant emphasis on trusting their intuition and actively engaging in introspection as a means of achieving clarity. Establishing a strong network of social support, including close friends and family members, can provide invaluable stability.

Cancer

Individuals inclined towards emotional and intuitive tendencies, which are usually associated with the astrological sign of Cancer, may face emotional hurdles during the year 2024. Some individuals belonging to unlucky zodiac signs may face personal challenges and family conflicts. To overcome these challenges, Cancerians should place high importance on engaging in self-care practices and fostering open lines of communication with their close relationships. Emotional support and self-reflection are likely to serve as valuable aides for individuals in this context.

Pisces

Pisces will experience abundant negative energy in 2024. With superior intuition, Pisces will approach emotional relationships with grace and understanding but will face difficulties. Their sympathetic nature will spoil existing bonds and meaningful relationships will not be formed. Therefore, 2024 will not be a year of remarkable fortune for Pisces. Their unwavering optimism and intuition will guide them toward the fulfillment of their deepest desires but they will feel hindered.

