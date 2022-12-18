Horoscope Today, December 19: Good day for Aries, Leo, Virgo; know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 19

Horoscope Today, 19 December: Today is the Ekadashi date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Monday. Ekadashi Tithi will cross the whole day today till 2:32 late at night. Yayijay Yoga will be there from 10.31 am to 2.32 pm today. Along with this, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 10.31 am this morning, after that Swati Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is Safla Ekadashi fast. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will December 19 be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your day will be good. Be ready to compromise and cooperate on any major matters. The pending works will be completed today. Today all your work will be seen to be done with patience. There will also be changes in many important works. Luck will favor you in this situation. Do take the opinion of your elders before investing. The day will be good for the teachers. Creating chances of your getting promoted. Students will also get full cooperation. Health will remain good.

Taurus

Today you will have a good day. You will get the support of your spouse, which will also prove to be helpful for further success. Avoid taking the opinion of others in office work, it would be better if you take help from your near and dear ones, then the work will be easily successful. Today your hard work will fill the colors of success in your life. Today, sweetness will increase in family relations. On this day, you are expected to get benefits from different paths. Make laddus of sesame seeds and float them in water.

Gemini

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You can hear some important news. There can be victory in court cases. There will be an increase in respect and prestige in society. There can be success in business and progress in the job. Today you will be appreciated in the social sector. Will get the support of a female friend. The mind will be happy. Eat jaggery after eating food today, you will get success in every field of life. Your financial condition will be better than before.

Cancer

Today your day will be better. Your lost old item will be returned today. Also, you will get profit in investment. People with this zodiac can get a gift from their spouse today. Due to this the sweetness in the relationship between both of you will increase. Try to understand well the point of view of others. You will get benefit from this. You can also help someone close to you. You will prove successful in solving the problems that have come up. You will get victory in legal matters. People of this zodiac will get employment today.

Leo

Today your day will be full of happiness. Your financial condition will remain strong. Today you will get success at your work. You will feel mentally and physically fit. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle then buy it. You are likely to get benefits from this. You can meet old friends today. Today looks like a good day for Lovemate for this zodiac sign. Clean the temple.

Virgo

Today will be your favorite day. You will be more inclined towards creative works. Today is an auspicious day to buy new vehicles. Along with this, today is also an auspicious day for shopping related to home appliances for home decoration. Help others thoughtfully. Your health will be much better than before. You will be interested in spirituality. Colleagues will help you with the work. The journey will be pleasant. Along with this, health will also be good today. Relations with political people will be intense.

Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. Your job endeavor will be successful. You will get good news from family members and your self-esteem will increase. Financially, this time will be full of fire for you. Your expenses are possible to increase. You can get help from a special person. Going out for dinner with friends at night. Serve the old lady, and the doors of success will open.

Scorpio

Today is a lucky day for you. Today's day will start with auspicious resolutions. Today will be beneficial for those who are involved in the soil business. Due to hard work and behavior, you will get money. Enemies and diseases will be battered by your influence today. People of this zodiac will get the benefit of family happiness and peace today. Most of your time will be spent with your parents today. There will be opportunities for monetary gain. Try to complete the task simply. Get out of the house only after eating curd.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be normal. Due to the good morale level, your work will progress at a good pace. Chances of change are visible in the business. Your creativity in the office will be better than before. Luck will fully support you. There can be a dispute between you and your brother about something, keep yourself restrained. Today is an auspicious day to buy electronic goods. Keep your valuables safe. Distribute boondi to the needy. Recite Shiv Chalisa on this day, family life will be happy.

Capricorn

Today your day will be beneficial. Profitable opportunities will open for people today. Due to this, the traders will get the benefit of money. Will be interested in academic work. There will be a success in the field of politics. The investment will be profitable. People of this zodiac will get a lot of love from their life partners today. You can go to some religious places with your spouse. You will get success according to hard work. The economic condition will become stronger by getting new sources of income. Offer water on Shivling.

Aquarius

Today your day will bring new happiness in your life. You will be more inclined towards spirituality. You will go to visit some temple with your parents. By doing this, chances of getting benefits are being created. The plan made for entertainment can be postponed today. Will spend more time at home today. The problem related to money will end today. Businesses will benefit from money. Today is going to be auspicious for the students of this zodiac. If you are going for an interview, then take a pinch of turmeric powder with you, you will definitely get success.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. You are going to get huge success in your field of work. There is going to be benefit regarding career. Will get support from a friend. There will be better harmony with each other in the family. Enemies may try to harm you, so keep your distance from them as much as possible. Your interest in social work will increase, do your work carefully today.

