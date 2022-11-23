Guru Margi 2022: Jupiter Direct in Pisces to have unfortunate effects on zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Guru Margi in Pisces effect on zodiac signs

Guru Margi 2022: Lord Jupiter has a special place in astrology. Among all the planets, Jupiter is considered to be the most auspicious planet and is considered as the factor of respect, marriage, luck, spirituality, and children. It is also considered to be the karaka planet of son, wife, wealth, education, and splendor. Every month one or the other planet changes, so the effect of planetary changes is seen in every zodiac sign. In such a situation, while this change of planets has an auspicious effect on some zodiac signs, there is also an inauspicious effect on some. According to astrology, Jupiter will be retrograde on 24 November 2022 in the morning. It is transiting in Pisces which is its own sign. In such a situation, Jupiter will give good results to the natives. Know which zodiac signs will get the most auspicious results of Guru margi.

Aries

Ganesha says that for Aries people, this transit will bring mixed results. Money will come, but there will be an excess of expenditure in proportion to it. Your interest in religious works and spirituality will increase. Respect will increase in society. There can be trips to distant places. Chances of going abroad are also being created, which will prove to be beneficial. There are chances of buying land, buildings, vehicles, etc. Some differences may arise in married life. There may be obstacles to getting married. The concern of the child can also increase. Do not get into disputes, stay away from fights.

Taurus

Ganesha says that this change of Jupiter is going to be beneficial for you. Luck will support you fully, you will get opportunities for economic progress. There are chances of monetary gain in jobs and business. Your might will increase, and whatever decision you take will prove to be correct. There will be relief from long-standing diseases but beware of stomach diseases due to irregular eating habits. Family life will be pleasant. You will get full support from your spouse. There is every possibility of the marriage of unmarried people. The newly married couple who want to have a child will get it. The child will get progress and success.

Gemini

Ganesha says that this transit of Jupiter is going to happen at the place of work for the people of Gemini. This transit of Gurudev is indicating a big positive change in life. This time will prove to be very auspicious and successful for you. The pleasures of land, buildings, vehicles, etc. are going to increase for you. You will get relief from all health-related problems. Bank balance will increase and old debts will end. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family, and cooperation of friends and relatives will be received. Avoid arguing with the father at home or with the higher officials in the office.

Cancer

Ganesha says that this transit of Jupiter will be the best for you, this time will prove to bring you progress and gain respect in society. The economic condition will be very strong. The job will give unprecedented success in business. Marriages of unmarried will be completed. Couples will get child happiness. Interest in religious work will increase, and you can visit pilgrimage places. There is a possibility of traveling abroad, students can go abroad to get higher education. There is tremendous progress and success in the field of education. Luck will get full support.

Leo

Ganesha says that this time you can increase your spiritual interest, and you will show interest in reading the tantra mantra, and scriptures. This time is also good for the people associated with the research field. Be careful about your health, you may have to face problems related to your stomach. Be careful with your diet. You may have to face obstacles in the workplace, it will take time to achieve the desired success. People associated with the stock market, and lottery betting, there may lose accidental money, be careful, and invest capital. Wealth will be spent on religious work.

Virgo

Ganesha says that during this transit of Jupiter, opportunities for financial benefits will be available. It will prove to be especially successful in the workplace, there will be an increase in respect in society. There will be success in the partnership business, there will be opportunities for profit. Sweetness will increase in married life. With their knowledge and intelligence, they will complete all the tasks successfully. Honor and respect will be achieved in society. There can be long-distance journeys that will prove beneficial. Marriages of eligible natives will be completed. There will be an increase in might, position, prestige, respect will be attained.

Libra

Ganesha says that this transit of Jupiter is going to be fruitful for you. Those who are waiting to get a new job will surely get success. There may be a modification in the workplace. You can go abroad in connection with work and education. Take full care of your health. There may be stomach-related diseases. Mental stress may increase. Enemies can be strong. This time will be important for the students, as they will get success in the competitive examination. There will be tension in family life. Work with patience.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that this transit of Jupiter will prove to be extremely lucky for you. This time is bringing big changes. Time is very good for the business class, there will be new business contracts that will bring economic benefits. There will be respect and promotion in the workplace. Opportunities to make money will be available, there will be opportunities for profit in the stock market. This time is auspicious for the students, and interest in writing will increase. Good work will be completed in the family, there will be happiness in the children. There will be happiness in married life. This is a very auspicious time for love affairs.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that this transit of Devguru Jupiter will increase your knowledge and you will get respect in society. Post-prestige can increase in the workplace. There are chances of economic progress. You will feel peace of mind. Your behavior towards others is going to be loving. There will be chances of buying land and building vehicles. There will be an atmosphere of happiness, peace, and joy in the family, the mother will get health benefits. Interest in spirituality will increase. The brain will be happy from the side of the child. Time is good for love affairs

Capricorn

Ganesha says that during this transit of Devguru Jupiter, laziness will go away from your life and you will work with full enthusiasm. More than one avenue of profit will open. You can start a new business. You will get rid of old diseases. There are chances of going abroad. There may be a modification of place in the workplace. Your interest in religious work will increase. This time is very auspicious for the students, you will get success. The marriages of unmarried people will be completed. Married life will be happy. Benefit The couple will get the child's happiness. This time is very auspicious for love relationships, love relationships can turn into a marriage.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that this transit of Devguru Jupiter is the best from an economic point of view. Many avenues of money arrival will open, and the bank balance will increase. The money stuck somewhere will be returned. Due to the cleverness and sweetness of your speech, your opponents will also become your friends. You will get freedom from disease and debt. The atmosphere of the family will be joyful, auspicious functions can be organized in the family. Sweetness will increase in married life. Time is good for love affairs.

Pisces

Ganesha says that Dev Guru Jupiter is going to transit in your own zodiac sign. Which will prove to be very auspicious for you. You will get success all around. Luck will support you fully. Respect will increase in society. This time will be very good for job business. There will be opportunities for profit. Promotion in the workplace can be that increment. This period is very favorable for the students. Will perform best. There will be a peaceful environment in the house. Sweetness will increase in married life, mutual differences will be removed. Time is very auspicious for love affairs. Time will be best to convert love affairs into marriage.

