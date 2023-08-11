Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 11, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Home Minister Amit Shah introduces 3 landmark bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav take potshots at each other in state assembly
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges, “PM spoke only for 2 minutes on Manipur in his 2-hour speech”
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.