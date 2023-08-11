Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal: Section 144 imposed in Hoogly after clashes break out between TMC-BJP supporters

Section 144 was imposed on Hoogly district of West Bengal after clashes broke out between supporters of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday. According to sources, mass bombing between the supporters of the two parties took place over the board formation in Khanakul No.1 Panchayat.

Following the clashes, police took action and lathi-charged those involved in the attack. As per sources, stone pelting also took place.

Clashes over the formation of panchayat board

The police tried to control the situation but instead of controlling the situation during the clash, they looked helpless. During the clashes, people vandalized several cars and destroyed some properties. Section 144 has been imposed in the area at present following which a heavy police force has been deployed in the area. In fact, Trinamool again formed the board in Khanakul No. 1 Panchayat. During this, Trinamool got an edge in numbers with the support of CPM candidate. The total number of seats here is 17. Out of which 8 seats were won by BJP and 8 seats by Trinamool Congress. Remaining one seat went to CPM and Trinamool Congress formed the board in support of this CPM candidate. Here the chief and deputy chief are from Trinamool.

Uproar in Cooch Behar over board formation

BJP workers created ruckus in Cooch Behar also over board formation in Dinhata Matalhat. To deal with the situation, while lathi-charging the police also released tear gas shells. It is being told that there was an uproar over who would become the head of Dinhata Matalhat Gram Panchayat. It is reported that a group of BJP ransacked the Gram Panchayat office. After which a large number of police forces reached the spot and controlled the situation. It should be known that this Gram Panchayat is occupied by BJP.

