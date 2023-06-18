Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal rural polls: BJP candidate's kin found dead in Cooch Behar amid clashes, party blames TMC

The brother-in-law of a BJP candidate was found dead in the Cooch Behar district in the midst of the violence leading up to the panchayat elections on July 8 in West Bengal.

According to police, unidentified youths called Sambhu Das, a 30-year-old man, outside his home on Saturday night. His stabbed body was discovered near a pond hours later.

Union minister Nisith Pramanik meets family of Das

Union Minister of State (Home) Nisith Pramanik, who met the family of Das at his home on Sunday, said that the youth was killed by criminals who were protected by the Trinamool Congress and police and that supporters of the ruling party were making up "stories of love and extramarital affairs whenever an incident happened to deflect attention."

Pramanik stated, "there had been attacks even on my life by TMC goons in the past as policemen, who have become stooges of the ruling party, watched silently," asserting that Trinamool's regime put everyone's safety at risk.

Pramanik stated, "Whenever poll dates are announced in West Bengal, opposition party activists and their family members are killed by members and supporters of the ruling party."

He demanded an impartial investigation into Das's death.

Ajoy Roy, a leader of the BJP, had previously claimed that Trinamool supporters murdered Das, who had supported Bisakha Das as a BJP gram panchayat candidate from the Dasgram area in Dinhata.

Udayan Guha, a West Bengal minister, and Dinhata MLA for Trinamool, denied Roy's claim, stating that Das was not a political activist and that the party had no involvement in the incident.

"Das was killed due to a personal feud. The BJP gives a political twist to every crime in West Bengal and links it with the panchayat polls," he told reporters.

Guha stated, "He has been instigating BJP workers in Cooch Behar to resort to violence. Pramanik is responsible for many incidents in the district and north Bengal in recent times," referring to Pramanik's allegations.

Guha, the North Bengal development minister, inquired, "Why is Pramanik scared of his security when he moves around with bodyguards of central security forces".

Sukanta Majumdar, the state president of the BJP, issued a warning about "far-reaching dangerous consequences" if the Trinamool-sheltered rioters are not contained.

According to police, TMC candidate Mustafa Sheikh was killed by criminals on Saturday in the Sujapur area of the Malda district.

Police added that he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

