West Bengal: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew resigns from BJP

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, resigned from the BJP on Wednesday, ahead of the 2024 general elections. In his resignation letter, Bose said that he was quitting the BJP because he was not being allowed to propagate the inclusive ideology of Netaji. He also said that he was being sidelined by the party leadership.

Bose had joined the BJP in 2018 and was appointed the party's national secretary in charge of West Bengal. However, he was denied a ticket to contest the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

Bose's resignation is a blow to the BJP ahead of the 2024 elections. He is a popular figure in West Bengal and his exit could hurt the party's chances of winning the state.

In his resignation letter, Bose said that he was quitting the BJP with a heavy heart. He said that he had joined the party with the hope of fulfilling the dreams of Netaji. However, he said that he was now disillusioned with the party and its leadership.

Bose said that he would continue to work for the ideals of Netaji and would not join any other political party. He said that he would launch a new political movement to propagate the inclusive ideology of Netaji.

Bose also reacted on 'India-Bharat' row, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew, Chandra Kumar Bose saying, "It is written clearly in the Constitution of India that 'India that is Bharat, a union of States'. Bharat and India are the same... When both mean the same, whatever you speak means the same... The controversy around it is a non-issue."

Bose's resignation is the latest in a series of setbacks for the BJP in West Bengal. The party lost the 2021 assembly elections to the Trinamool Congress and has been struggling to regain its lost ground.

Bose's resignation is also a sign of the growing dissatisfaction within the BJP in West Bengal. Several other BJP leaders have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the party leadership.

It remains to be seen how Bose's resignation will impact the BJP's prospects in the 2024 elections. However, it is clear that the party is facing a challenge in West Bengal.

