West Bengal: Man dies after falling from third floor of shopping mall near Kolkata

Man dies after falling from third floor of shopping mall

West Bengal: In an unfortunate incident, a man died after falling from the third floor of a shopping mall in Bidhannagar near Kolkata on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred at the City Centre shopping mall in the morning in Sector 1's DC Block in North 24 Parganas district.

The man, who worked in an event management company, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, they said. He was suffering from depression, his family said, adding that he was dealing with some problems in his office.

The man messaged his wife before his death, they said. However, the family was unwilling to accept that he died by suicide. The incident triggered a panic at the shopping mall. Police said they are investigating the death.

(with inputs from PTI)