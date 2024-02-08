West Bengal: Five people missing as boat capsizes in Rupnarayan river, rescue operation underway

Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
The boat capsized in the middle of the river when people were returning home. On hearing the screams, other boats rushed to the spot and rescued as many people as possible, police said.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Kolkata Updated on: February 08, 2024 23:27 IST
West Bengal, boat capsizes, boat capsizes in Rupnarayan river, rescue operation
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least five people went missing after a boat capsized in the Rupnarayan River in West Bengal on Thursday night. According to the police, a group of 19 people from Howrah district's Belgachia, Shibpur and Bagnan went to Tribeni Park in Paschim Medinipur district's Daspur for a picnic.

The harrowing incident unfolded as a boat capsized in the middle of the river while passengers were returning home. However, prompt response from nearby boats upon hearing the distress cries led to the rescue of several individuals, police said. They further said that the whereabouts of five individuals remain unknown, prompting ongoing search efforts.

Rescue operation underway 

Speaking to the media, Howrah's District Magistrate Dipapriya P said that disaster management teams and civil defence personnel were swiftly deployed for rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Swati Bhangalia confirmed that rescue efforts were in progress, with some of the rescued individuals receiving medical attention at nearby healthcare facilities.

Further details are awaited. 

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: One dead as boat capsizes in Gadchiroli, search operation underway

