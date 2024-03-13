'If needed, I will contest as independent': Mamata Banerjee's 'upset' brother over ticket distribution

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Babun Banerjee

Lok Sabha elections: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Babun Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction on Wednesday over the party's decision to renominate Prasun Banerjee from the Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Babun Banerjee, who is currently in New Delhi, denied speculations about joining the BJP but mentioned that he is considering contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Howrah seat as an independent candidate.

'Will contest as independent from Howrah'

"I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked," he said.

"I can never forget the insult that Prasun hurled at me," he added.

"I know Didi (Mamata Banerjee) would not agree with me. But if needed, I will contest as independent from Howrah Lok Sabha seat," he said.

Babun Banerjee on joining BJP

When asked directly about the rumors regarding his potential BJP affiliation, he denied any such intention. "I am with Didi, and I will remain with her. As long as Mamata Didi is there, I would never quit the party and neither would I join any other political party. Yes as I am connected to sports, I know many BJP leaders, who too are connected with sports," he said.

TMC announces candidates on all 42 Lok Sabha seats

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday (March 10) announced candidates on all 42 seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party will go solo in the general elections in the state, ditching Congress which is a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Mahua Moitra had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Krishnanagar constituency in the Nadia district. She will run for re-election from the same seat, after being disqualified from the 17th Lok Sabha in an alleged cash-for-query scam.

