BJP is trying to hack EVMs, we have evidence: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to hack electronic voting machines (EVMs) in its attempt to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She also said that they have evidence to prove the claim. Banerjee further said that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance will discuss the issue in the meeting.

"They (BJP) have already started planning (on how to win the general elections). They are trying to hack electronic voting machines, we have heard about it and got evidence and are attempting to get more," Banerjee said.

I.N.D.I.A. will win the 2024 elections

Exuding confidence in winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the West Bengal Chief Minister CM said that the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment. "I.N.D.I.A. will win the 2024 election and form the government. I.N.D.I.A. will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment," she told reporters at the state secretariat, reported news agency PTI.

The TMC supremo claimed that the BJP-led NDA has no value, while I.N.D.I.A.'s existence is all over the country.

Reacting to the allegations, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “The whole country has seen who hacks elections. They will always make such complaints. They (TMC) didn't complain about EVM hacking when they won in 2021.”