Kolkata metro creates history, runs under river | WATCH

The Kolkata metro created history as for the first time in India after a rake ran in a tunnel under the river on Wednesday, an official said.

Trial of regular trains from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in the tunnel under the river will start very soon," informed P Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager who described this run as a historic moment for the city.

During the trial run, only officials and engineers were on board the metro rake that ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river.

This is a “revolutionary step” in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs, the official said.

Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy travelled from Mahakaran station in Kolkata to Howrah Maidan station of the East-West Metro corridor in the rake.

Later, another rake also reached Howrah Maidan station by the same route.

Terming it a ‘historic event’, the Metro general manager said, “Trial runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade station will be conducted for the next five to seven months, following which regular services on this stretch will begin.”

Trial runs on the 4.8 km stretch of the underground section will commence soon, Reddy said.

"We want to be thorough, don't want to rush into the services," he told reporters at a press conference.

Stating that it is the deepest rail network in India, he said that it requires a lot of skill and hard work to construct and run it.

After this stretch becomes operational, Howrah Maidan will be the deepest Metro station - 33 metres below the surface - of the country.

The Metro is expected to cover the 520-metre stretch under the river Hooghly in 45 seconds, the official said, adding that this tunnel under the river is 32 metres below the water surface level.

The East-West Metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan and Sector V, the Information Technology hub in Salt Lake, is partially operational - between Sealdah and Sector V stations.

Completion of the total project has been delayed owing to accidents in Bowbazar area of central Kolkata.

"We took a decision, instead of waiting for the whole route to be cleared, we have focussed on the route that is clear now," Reddy said.

The Metro Railway had earlier said that it plans to start services by the end of this year in the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch if a problem persisting at Bowbazar, between Esplanade and Sealdah stations, is not sorted by then.

