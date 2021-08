Updated on: August 11, 2021 13:17 IST

Samsung reveals new smartwatch chip ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 launch

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently announced the Exynos W920, a new processor designed for smartwatches and other wearables. As per The Verge, the company stated that it's the world's first wearable-specific chip to be built on a 5nm process, helping improve performance and efficiency.