LG announced its V60 ThinQ 5G two-screen smartphone today that was earlier planned for the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 event. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G features an upgraded 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED FullVision dual screen and a 360 Freestop Hinge design. The smartphone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem, the official release notes