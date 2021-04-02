Friday, April 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Technology Video
  5. Instagram adds TikTok Duet-like Remix feature in Reels

Technology Videos

Instagram adds TikTok Duet-like Remix feature in Reels

After the success of Reels, Instagram has launched another TikTok inspired feature on its platform called 'Remix for Reels'.
Instagram Tik Tok Remix For Reels Adding Effects Feature

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News