Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Technology Video
  5. Facebook rebuilds Messenger to make it more responsive on iOS

Technology Videos

Facebook rebuilds Messenger to make it more responsive on iOS

Facebook launched Messenger in 2011 and now it has decided to make the app simpler, faster, and smaller by reducing its core code and redesigning its features.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News