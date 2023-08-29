What to do in case of injury? Know from Swami Ramdev
Odisha CM confers Biju Patnaik Sports Awards to players, coaches
Prez Kovind confers National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020 virtually
Kiren Rijiju pays floral tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary
Top News
Cabinet slashes domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200
Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood, Centre replies
BSP expels former MLA Imran Masood for 'indiscipline and anti-party activities'
Pakistan: High Court suspends Imran's sentence in Toshakhana case, but asks to remain in jail I WHY?
Here are 5 cool gadgets to gift your siblings this Raksha Bandhan
Supreme Court declines to intervene with Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying WFI elections
Latest News
Cabinet adopts resolution hailing landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: Key decisions of meet
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 5 fitness gift ideas for brothers
Nothing's debut phone receives OS 2.0 update: Know more
Aaj Ka Rashifal: Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
PM Modi first Indian prime minister to visit Greece in 40 years
'Government is lying on China issue,' says Rahul Gandhi in Kargil rally
Himachal Pradesh: Several Houses Collapse in Himachal Flood
Super100: 100 big news of the country and the world in a quick way
Manipur Assembly adjourned sine die amid Congress MLAs' demand for extension of session
Rajya Sabha Chairman re-constitutes 8 Parliamentary Standing Committees | Full list
Breaking News, August 29 | LIVE UPDATES
Indonesia: Teacher tonsures at least 14 female students for not wearing hijab 'properly'
China provokes India again, releases new map claiming Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as its part
Major setback for Trump as court rejects to delay election fraud trial, sets March 4 for hearing
New York horror: Four people including 2 children fatally stabbed inside NY City apartment, probe on
Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya OUT: Shah Rukh Khan sets dance floor on fire with Jawan's latest song | Watch
Aamir Khan CONFIRMS his next project, film to release on THIS date
Sunny Deol will NEVER produce and direct films, here's WHY
Naa Saami Ranga: Nagarjuna's new film announced on his birthday, deets inside
The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda-starrer released date announced | Read
Australia confirm three debutants in playing XI for 1st T20I against South Africa
'It was always between KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant': Dravid settles middle order debate
US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vanquishes Alexandre Muller; set to reclaim world No. 1 ranking
Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul ruled out of India vs Pakistan game, coach Rahul Dravid provides big update
ChatGPT Goes Enterprise: OpenAI's new plan for businesses
Get ready: Apple iPhone 15 series launch insights for September 12
Tired of spam? Here's how to report unwanted messages on WhatsApp
CRPF to conduct psychology test or Vienna Test System for its personnel deployed in VVIP security
Why Japan started releasing contaminated water of Fukushima nuclear plant into Pacific? DEETS INSIDE
Why did Russian President Putin decide to skip G20 Summit in India? Explained
BRICS announces induction of 6 nations: What is its significance, will it change world order? READ
Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit Greece in 40 yrs after Indira Gandhi I Know significance here
FACT CHECK: Viral pic of Earth from Moon's surface was not taken by Chandrayaan-3 | Know more
FACT CHECK: Is Babar Azam getting married to his cousin? Know the truth here
FACT CHECK: Viral image of national emblem on lunar surface is photoshopped | Check here
FACT CHECK: Is govt buying armoured cars for G20 Summit 2023? Know the truth here
Fact Check: Old video of NASA misinterpreted as visuals of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3
Horoscope Today, August 29: Taurus to get support of family in business; know about other zodiac sig
Weekly Horoscope (Aug 28-Sept 03): Aries to plan romantic evening; Scorpios need to stay focused
When is Raksha Bandhan? Know shubh mahurat to tie rakhi, Puja vidhi and other astrological tips
Tarot Card Reading, Today, August 28: Aries is going to be lucky, know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 28: Happiness in married life for Aries; know about other zodiac signs
World's first oral drug to target deadly and untreatable 'sticky' cholesterol
Eating kale, cauliflower, broccoli can help ease lung infection, finds study
What are the types of lung cancer? Know symptoms, causes and treatments from expert
Gene therapy offers potential new treatment for liver cancer, finds study
Paper cups as toxic as plastic ones when they end up in nature, finds study
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 5 fitness gift ideas for brothers
India TV Poll: Rakhi will be observed for 2 days this year, know when people want to celebrate
Onam 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Thrikkakkara Vamana Moorthy Temple in Kochi
August's Rare Super Blue Moon 2023: Know when and how to watch the brightest full moon
Miss World Karolina Bielwska and other international pageant winners arrive in Kashmir