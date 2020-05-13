TV stars turn to dance to pass time during lockdown
Saurabh Raj Jain expresses happiness over re-run of his mythological shows
Erica, Parth, Niti Taylor, other TV stars take viral dance challenge
TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria gets candid about his lockdown days with family
Govt announces ₹3 lakh crore booster for MSMEs, tax concessions for middle class
Waiting list for special trains to begin from May 22: Railways
PM CARES Fund Trust allocates Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19: Who gets what
Maharashtra touches new record of Covid-19 deaths, patients
Customs intercepts China-bound shipments of raw material for masks
No new COVID-19 cases in 9 states, UTs in last 24 hrs; rate of doubling of cases 12.6 days: Vardhan
Young girl in Salman Khan's Tere Bina video is a former supermodel's daughter. Know more
EXCLUSIVE | Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma - who is the better batsman? Shami gives savage reply
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle releases song ‘Main Hoon’ on her newly launched YouTube channel
He certainly has best credentials: Jasprit Bumrah top contender for BCCI's Arjuna award nomination
Swami Ramdev supports PM Modi's "vocal for local" call
Lockdown Tales: Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Mohammed Shami gives best reply
Jaideep Ahlawat opens up on what you can expect from Paatal Lok
Passengers can now take DTC buses from New Delhi Railway Station during lockdown: Delhi Police
Coronavirus Updates: April 5, 2020 | As it happened
Delhi Red Zones: One more area in Shahdara de-contained. List of COVID-19 hotspots
Nirav Modi told me he would get me killed, UK court hears from ‘dummy director’
Back on track? Delhi Metro to start cleaning stations, testing signals
RBI extends interest subsidy scheme for exporters till March 31, 2021
COVID-19 Economic Package: Real estate sectors hail Sitharaman's move to extend RERA deadline
Economic package will help businesses, especially MSMEs: PM Modi
Electricity demand falls 24 per cent in April due to lockdown: Crisil
Sebi reaches out to market participants; discusses capital raising, disclosure issues
Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez's Tere Bina song becomes most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours
Bhagyashree to share screen space with Prabhas in a film, read deets inside
Sara Ali Khan misses her best friends during lockdown, shares adorable throwback photos
VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor shares memories with mother Sridevi, reveals what she learned during lockdown
West Indies were overconfident, did not think India would be our problem in 1983 WC final: Holding
Akram opines on Kohli vs Sachin debate; says Indian skipper 'will break many records'
Kept 2023 ODI World Cup in mind while picking Babar Azam as ODI captain, says Misbah-ul-Haq
He certainly has best credentials: Jasprit Bumrah top contender for BCCI's Arjuna award nomination
You can now transfer Google Play Music songs to YouTube Music: Here's how
Here are some useful Keyboard Shortcuts for Microsoft Windows, Word, Excel and more
Samsung to launch ‘affordable’ Galaxy Fold Lite: Know details
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update with Payload Mode starts rolling out on Android
Realme to launch 8 new products on May 25: Know what could be introduced
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
SCO foreign ministers call for coordinated multilateral efforts to fight against COVID-19
Japan gives nod to rapid antigen kit to detect COVID-19
Wuhan to test all residents after handful of new infections
Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 34,336; death toll at 737
British economy shrinks 2% as coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in UK
Horoscope Today, May 13: Astrological predictions for zodiac signs Capricorn, Cancer, Scorpio, Leo
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why
Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success
Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets at home should not be done in these directions
Mother’s Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the special day