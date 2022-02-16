Wednesday, February 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Reporter Bike Wali Video
  5. Reporter Bike Wali: What are the chances for Asim Arun in UP polls?

Reporter Bike Wali Videos

Published on: February 16, 2022 21:02 IST

Reporter Bike Wali: What are the chances for Asim Arun in UP polls?

Asim Arun joined BJP ahead of the UP polls. Watch as Jyoti Mishra, your 'Reporter Bike Wali', interacts with him on his possibilities in the ongoing elections.
Asim Arun Reporter Bike Wali UP Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News