  5. Thinking of alliance with Shiv Sena was a mistake says, Sanjay Nirupam

Thinking of alliance with Shiv Sena was a mistake says, Sanjay Nirupam

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 16:33 IST ]

Sanjay Nirupam: People would be thinking I will be happy by today's developments,but I am actually very sad. Congress has been unnecessarily defamed in this and thinking of alliance with Shiv Sena was a mistake.

