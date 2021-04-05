Chhattisgarh CM Baghel busy in Assam polls despite Naxal attack: Raman Singh

Drawing an analogy with "Nero playing flute while Rome was burning", Chhattisgarh former chief minister Raman Singh slammed state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and said that CM is busy in election campaign in Assam at the time when state mourns the death of 22 jawans in Naxal attack.