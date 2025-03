Sunita Williams Achieves 2nd Most Spacewalks by a Woman – Who's in First? NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has set a new record for the most time spent spacewalking by a woman, with 62 hours and 6 minutes, surpassing Peggy Whitson's previous record of 60 hours and 21 minutes. She achieved this milestone on January 30 during a spacewalk with Butch Wilmore.