Updated on: September 10, 2024 5:53 IST

iPhone 16 Series Price In India: From iPhone 16 to Apple Watch Series 10, Everything Apple Launched

Apple just revealed its latest iPhone models at an event in Cupertino. The new iPhone 16 series is similar to last year's models but with some updates. Alongside the iPhones, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 10, new AirPods, and hearing aid features for the second-generation AirPods Pro.