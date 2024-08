Updated on: August 14, 2024 10:02 IST

Google Pixel 9 Launch Event: Everything Announced at Made By Google 2024

Google has taken the spotlight once more with its much-anticipated Made by Google 2024 event, showcasing an impressive array of new devices. The tech giant revealed four new smartphones in the Pixel 9 series, as well as the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.