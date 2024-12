Updated on: December 25, 2024 21:31 IST

Delhi Elections: Sheesh Mahal Scandal, Pollution & Corruption- Roadblocks for Kejriwal & AAP in 2025

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 2025, with the 70-member legislature up for grabs. While The Aam Aadmi Party is aiming for a record third consecutive term in Delhi, there are several key issues that might pose challenges.