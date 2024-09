Updated on: September 03, 2024 22:57 IST

Aparajita Bill Seeks Death for Rapists: Can States Create Their Own Laws?

The West Bengal Assembly passed a new legislation called the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024. This bill aims to make the state a safer place for women and children, especially in the wake of a tragic incident that occurred at RG Kar Medical College.