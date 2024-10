Updated on: October 23, 2024 12:13 IST

Yamuna River Gets Covered In Froth: Why This Phenomenon Occurs In October-November | Delhi Pollution

Froth Covers Yamuna River: Every year Delhi faces a significant environmental challenge during October and November, the problem of severe air and water pollution. One of the most alarming things that we see is the frothing of the Yamuna River. This phenomenon often occurs during the post-monsoon.