Updated on: January 04, 2025 16:46 IST

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre discusses China's cyber-attack on America

In December 2024, Chinese state-sponsored hackers breached U.S. Treasury Department security, accessing unclassified documents in a "major incident," as reported in a letter to lawmakers on December 30. The hackers exploited vulnerabilities in third-party provider BeyondTrust to gain access.