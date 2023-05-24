Wednesday, May 24, 2023
     
  5. What did Tejashwi Yadav say about the inauguration of the new Parliament House?

Updated on: May 24, 2023 14:57 IST

What did Tejashwi Yadav say about the inauguration of the new Parliament House?

Tejashwi Yadav's big statement has come on the boycott of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House. Tejashwi has said that all the opposition parties have decided to boycott. Tejashwi said that the President is the head of the Parliament. The inauguration should be done by the President
