Updated on: October 26, 2022 9:32 IST

West Bengal Fire: Fire Breaks Out At A Plastic Godown in Howrah, Hours Spent To Control Fire

A fire broke out in a plastic godown at Madhu Sudan Paul lane in Howrah late at night on Tuesday. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after that the fire was brought under control. #westbengal #howrah #firebreakout #indiatv