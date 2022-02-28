Updated on: February 28, 2022 8:40 IST

UP Election 2022 : Which party will win most votes in Zafarabad? | Public Opinion | EP. 332

As UP polls have begun, all are eager to know the mood of the public of the state. India TV reached the assembly seat of Zafarabad to know from the people what are the key issues and whom will they vote for. Watch this episode of Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai.