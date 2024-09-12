Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
  5. UK PM Keir Starmer promises to fix dwindling health service with a 10-year plan

Updated on: September 12, 2024 10:45 IST

UK PM Keir Starmer promises to fix dwindling health service with a 10-year plan

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to unveil a 10-year plan to fix the National Health Service. This comes after an independent report found UK's health system to be in critical condition. The NHS has been in crisis and endured some of its toughest winters in recent years struggling

