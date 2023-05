Updated on: May 03, 2023 17:03 IST

SCO Summit 2023: Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to come to India tomorrow

SCO Summit India 2023: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is coming to Goa tomorrow. Now the confirmation of this tour has been done. Bilawal's chartered flight will land in Goa tomorrow at 4.30 pm. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has reached Goa today itself.