Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
Updated on: December 06, 2023 11:16 IST

Sadhvi Niranjan fires salvos at Mahua Moitra for ‘Tamasha’ over MGNREGA fund

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, while addressing in Lok Sabha, fired salvos at TMC MP Mahua Moitra for ‘Tamasha’ over Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) fund.
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti On Mahua Moitra Mahua Moitra Cash For Query Row Mahua Moitra On Nishikant Dubey Mahua Moitra Cash For Query Case Sadhvi Niranjan

