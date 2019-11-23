Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. RSS soppurt to BHU professor Feroze Khan

News Videos

RSS soppurt to BHU professor Feroze Khan

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 6:45 IST ]

A group of Banaras Hindu University students protesting against the appointment of a Muslim professor at the Sanskirt literature department ended their 'dharna' on Friday.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoShiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray set to become next Maharashtra CM Next VideoUP:SP leader seen smoking inside hospital  