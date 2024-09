Updated on: September 19, 2024 10:29 IST

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'This is the time of the rise of Sanatan Dharma'

During the third edition of Ved Bhashya in the national capital, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that the current era marks the rise of Sanatan Dharma, and the world is witnessing this resurgence. Watch the video to know more.