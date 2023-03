Updated on: March 30, 2023 15:11 IST

Ram Navami Shobha Yatra: Massive Ram Navami procession took place in Jahangirpuri amid heavy security forces

Ram Navami Shobha Yatra: In view of heavy security forces in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, a procession took place. Today, the festival of Ram Navami is being celebrated with pomp across the country. Meanwhile, a procession is being taken out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Ram Navami.